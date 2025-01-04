Per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, George (upper body) is day-to-day and won't be available for Sunday's matchup versus Boston.

George left Thursday's 2-1 loss to Toronto due to concussion protocol after receiving a reverse hit from Max Domi in the second period. Dennis Cholowski will replace George in Sunday's lineup. The 20-year-old George has one goal, four assists and 30 blocked shots in 25 games this season.