AHL Hamilton head coach Jay McKee said Friday that he's "seeing more than [he] expected with [George]," Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Although George spent most of last season in the AHL, he got his first taste of NHL action by appearing in four games with the Islanders, recording an assist and a hit while averaging 13:22 of ice time over that limited sample. It's encouraging that he's making an impression early in rookie camp, and he'll likely be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot if he can continue to showcase his skill set at training camp.