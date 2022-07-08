George was selected 98th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The London Knights of the OHL have produced arguably more successful NHL players (Patrick Kane, Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, etc.) than any CHL program in history and NHL clubs love drafting their guys. Enter, George. George is a big (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) raw defenseman with excellent foot speed. The rest of his skill set could charitably be termed a work in progress. George lacks confidence in terms of making plays with the puck and his hockey sense is questionable. He moves well enough to potentially carve out an NHL career at some point down the road, but it's going to be many years before New York sees any potential return on their investment here.