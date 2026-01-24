George was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.

George had two goals and 10 points in 24 AHL games before his recall. George has spent the entire season with Bridgeport after playing 33 regular-season games with the Islanders in 2024-25, scoring once and adding four assists. The Islanders sent Cole McWard to the minors in a corresponding move Saturday. George could suit up Saturday in Buffalo as the Islanders are down to five healthy defensemen with Ryan Pulock day-to-day with an upper-body injury.