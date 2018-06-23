Islanders' Jake Pivonka: Responsible forward joins Isles in Round 4
Pivonka was drafted 103rd overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The son of longtime Capitals forward Michal Pivonka, Jake has been on the prospect radar for quite a while, but his offensive game hasn't developed as much as scouts had hoped. While he managed just eight goals and 20 points in 59 games for the US NTDP this past season, other areas of his game improved. He's responsible away from the puck, he has a good set of wheels and he has the hockey IQ to play alongside more talented offensive players. Pivonka is committed to the University of Notre Dame, a school that is known for playing a structured, defensive-oriented style. That should serve Pivonka extremely well considering he isn't going to make his living as a professional putting up points.
