Skarek stopped 27 shots out of 32 total in Sunday's 6-3 road loss to the Panthers.

Skarek allowed two goals in each of Sunday's three periods, including two goals in just over the last two minutes of the second frame. The 25-year-old moves to 0-1-0 on the season with a .844 save percentage and a 5.00 GAA after making his NHL debut. In terms of a first performance, Skarek should hold his head high knowing he made 27 saves on the defending champions. In terms of fantasy, however, a larger sample size is necessary before Skarek can become fantasy-relevant. For now, it is best to look elsewhere for goaltending options.