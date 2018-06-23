Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Czech netminder provides depth in net for Isles
Skarek was drafted 72nd overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A veteran of several international tournaments for his native Czech Republic, Skarek has played considerably better for his club team in Jihlava the past few years than he has for his country. Skarek's two greatest assets are his size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) and the fact he already has considerable experience playing against high-level competition. Skarek deals with bouts of inconsistency like all young goalkeepers, but he takes up a lot of the net and rarely gets caught out of position. Every NHL club could use some additional depth in net and Skarek has intriguing skill set for the Isles to work with.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...