Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Czech netminder to provides depth

Skarek was drafted 72nd overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A veteran of several international tournaments for his native Czech Republic, Skarek has played considerably better for his club team in Jihlava the past few years than he has for his country. Skarek's two greatest assets are his size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) and the fact he already has considerable experience playing against high-level competition. Skarek deals with bouts of inconsistency like all young goalkeepers, but he takes up a lot of the net and rarely gets caught out of position. Every NHL club could use some additional depth in net and Skarek has intriguing skill set for the Isles to work with.