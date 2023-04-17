Skarek was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Skarek posted a 15-16-3 record in the minors this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 38 appearances. He will serve as the third goaltender for the Islanders in the postseason behind Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.
