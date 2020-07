Skarek (undisclosed) joined the Isles for Wednesday's practice session, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Skarek won't be getting into a game for the club anytime soon and should be considered a longshot for the 23-man roster next year. The 20-year-old netminder saw action in 16 contests for AHL Bridgeport in this season but still split time in the ECHL as well, something he shouldn't have to do in 2020-21.