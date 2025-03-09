Skarek was assigned to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders activated Marcus Hogberg (upper body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move to occupy the backup role behind Ilya Sorokin. The 25-year-old Skarek has appeared in two NHL games this season, stopping 34 of 39 shots en route to a record of 0-1-0.