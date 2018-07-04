Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Signs three-year entry level contract
Skarek signed a three-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Skarek was selected in the third-round (72nd overall) by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. It is unknown if Skarek will play in North America this season but if the Islanders can't convince Ilya Sorokin to leave the AHL in the next season or two, than Skarek could be the goaltender of the future for the club.
