Islanders' Jakub Skarek: Temporarily added to Rookie Camp roster
Skarek will have a short stay at Islanders rookie camp before heading to Finland, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The 18-year-old netminder has a "European Assignment Clause" embedded in the three-year, entry-level contract that he signed with the Islanders in July. He last played for Dukla Jihlava (Czech league) in 2017-18, posting a 9-12-0 record, 2.41 GAA and .912 save percentage between 21 games.
