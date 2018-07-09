Islanders' Jan Kovar: Inks NHL deal

Kovar signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Kovar has spent the past five season playing in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, as well as making 236 appearances for the Czech Republic in international competitions. Last season, the center notched 35 points in 54 contrests, along with 80 PIM and a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old's exact role will likely be determined during training camp, but look for him in a bottom-six spot for new bench boss Barry Trotz.