Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Allows five in loss to Ducks

Halak saved 35 of 40 shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The veteran watched the previous three games from the bench, so this wasn't an encouraging return to action. Halak now sports a 9-8-2 record, .903 save percentage and 3.07 GAA, so it's difficult to rely on him outside of the softest matchups. Additionally, with the Islanders' struggles between the pipes in mind, it wouldn't be shocking if the club looked outside the organization for goaltending help. Any such move would obviously be a huge blow to Halak's already-declining long-term value.