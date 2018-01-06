Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Allows four in loss to Pens

Halak saved 34 of 38 shots during Friday's 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

This is the fourth consecutive game that Halak has allowed four or more goals, and he now sports a crippling .904 save percentage and 3.22 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, the Czech has also won just three of his past 11 starts. It's becoming more and more difficult to chase wins with him because they're not coming in as frequently as earlier in the season, and his ratios continue to become more grotesque. Owners are starting Halak at their own risk at this stage of the game.