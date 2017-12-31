Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes against Avalanche
Halak will defend the cage in Sunday's tilt versus Colorado.
Halak will be making his fifth consecutive start, having posted a 2-1-1 record with a 3.20 GAA in his previous four outings. The netminder has been under a heavy barrage of pucks during this stretch, as he has faced an average of 38.5 shots. If the Bratislava native can limit the number of times the Avalanche tickle the twine, he should stand a good chance of securing a win thanks to his offense that is scoring 3.50 goals per game.
