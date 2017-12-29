Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes against Jets
Halak will square off versus Winnipeg on Friday.
Halak has faced 30-plus shots in all but one of his previous eight outings, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Islanders second in goals allowed per game this season (3.46). Fortunately for the netminder, he is backed up by the league's second most potent offense (3.54). If New York can't stay out of the box, the 32-year-old could be in line for a rough night, as Winnipeg owns the fourth highest power-play percentage (23.4).
