Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday
Halak will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Ducks.
Anaheim poses a weak threat in the attacking zone, as evidenced by its current ranking of 29th in the league in goals per game (2.57). Additionally, the Ducks have dropped three straight decisions, including a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Rangers last time out. Halak is 9-8-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .905 save percentage, so there's not much incentive to play him every time the Isles go to work. However, he is worth a roster spot as a No. 2 fantasy goalie in deeper settings.
