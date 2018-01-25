Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday
Halak will be in goal for Thursday's tilt against the Golden Knights, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Halak has been disappointing (at best) of late, as he is 1-2-1 in his previous four outings while giving up three or more goals in each of those contests. The Islanders netminders have combined for the league's most inept defense (3.63 goals per game), but remain in playoff contention thanks to their offense that is scoring 3.41 goals a night (third highest in the NHL). Heading out to Vegas, which is dominating offensively itself (3.43), doesn't bode well for a low-scoring outing for Halak.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 30 saves in loss to Coyotes•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Monday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets back in win column Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Opposing Blackhawks in Chi-Town•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Loses 5-2 to Bruins•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Preparing to start Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...