Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday

Halak will be in goal for Thursday's tilt against the Golden Knights, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Halak has been disappointing (at best) of late, as he is 1-2-1 in his previous four outings while giving up three or more goals in each of those contests. The Islanders netminders have combined for the league's most inept defense (3.63 goals per game), but remain in playoff contention thanks to their offense that is scoring 3.41 goals a night (third highest in the NHL). Heading out to Vegas, which is dominating offensively itself (3.43), doesn't bode well for a low-scoring outing for Halak.