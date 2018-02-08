Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday

Halak will guard the visiting net Thursday against the Sabres.

Halak faced nearly 100 combined shots in his last two games, allowing eight goals between them but posting a 1-0-1 record. He should have a good opportunity to improve his stats Thursday, squaring off against a Sabres club that averages a league-worst 2.26 goals per game on the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories