Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday
Halak will guard the visiting net Thursday against the Sabres.
Halak faced nearly 100 combined shots in his last two games, allowing eight goals between them but posting a 1-0-1 record. He should have a good opportunity to improve his stats Thursday, squaring off against a Sabres club that averages a league-worst 2.26 goals per game on the season.
