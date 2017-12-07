Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday
Halak will tend the twine on the road against the Penguins on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Halak has historically performed well versus Pittsburgh, as he has an 8-5-1 record and .926 save percentage in those matchups. On top of his career success against the Pens, the netminder has been on a bit of a hot streak, registering three wins and a 2.27 GAA in his previous four contests. For now, the Bratislava native remains the No. 1 for the Isles, but any sign of struggles and coach Doug Weight could quickly turn to Thomas Greiss.
More News
