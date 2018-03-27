Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Tuesday
As expected, Halak will start in goal Tuesday night against host Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Halak reportedly will be countered by Mike Condon in this upcoming contest, which isn't all that threatening since the Senators backup owns a .905 save percentage through 15 outings in 2018. Halak's currently operating with a .906 save rate for the season, but his team is ranked ninth offensively away from Brooklyn, thus giving him decent odds of skating away with his 19th win of the season.
