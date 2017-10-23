Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Tuesday
Halak will defend the cage versus the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Halak has given up a trio of goals in each of his previous four outings, so it is hard to complain about his consistency. The netminder could be in line for a better performance versus the Yotes, as he has posted a career 7-3-1 record against them along with a 1.92 GAA. Combined with the fact that Arizona is averaging a mere 2.25 goals per game -- third worst in the league -- Halak appears poised to register win No. 3 of the year.
