Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between posts Friday

Halak will patrol the crease Friday night against host Dallas, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Aside from switching out goalie Thomas Greiss, Islanders coach Doug Weight reportedly is going with the same lineup that only allowed two goals but took an overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. Halak is 5-3-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage on the season -- those peripheral stats leave a lot to be desired, but at least the Czech tender has been finding ways to win.