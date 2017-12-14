Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Chased in second period

Halak couldn't slow the Stars much Wednesday, conceding on four of 20 shots in a 5-2 loss.

Halak had been playing well in his past two starts, holding Washington and Boston to just a pair of goals each. He remains the top option, but he has to be better what he showed Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories