Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Chased in second period
Halak couldn't slow the Stars much Wednesday, conceding on four of 20 shots in a 5-2 loss.
Halak had been playing well in his past two starts, holding Washington and Boston to just a pair of goals each. He remains the top option, but he has to be better what he showed Wednesday.
