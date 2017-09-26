Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Coach won't name starter in net
Islanders coach Doug Weight doesn't plan to name either Halak or Thomas Greiss the team's starting goaltender, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
This could just be a motivational ploy by Weight to get the best out of his goaltenders, but it does seem like he wants to go with the hot hand in net. While neither netminder is anything more than a low-end second goalie in fantasy leagues, this makes owning either one a problem, especially in formats with weekly lineups. Halak would seem to have a small edge, as Greiss seemed to tire as the season went along last year -- perhaps due to seeing a starter's workload once the Czech veteran was sent down to the AHL.
-
