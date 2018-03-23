Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Competent in relief

Halak allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of Christopher Gibson during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.

J.T. Miller beat Halak to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead late in the second period, but the veteran netminder held the fort from there and allowed his team to make a game out of it. New York's goaltending situation has been one to stay away from all season, and that's unlikely to change over the final handful of games.