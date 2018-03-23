Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Competent in relief

Halak allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of Christopher Gibson during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.

J.T. Miller beat Halak to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead late in the second period, but the veteran netminder held the fort from there and allowed his team to make a game out of it. New York's goaltending situation has been one to stay away from all season, and that's unlikely to change over the final handful of games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories