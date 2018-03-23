Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Competent in relief
Halak allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of Christopher Gibson during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
J.T. Miller beat Halak to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead late in the second period, but the veteran netminder held the fort from there and allowed his team to make a game out of it. New York's goaltending situation has been one to stay away from all season, and that's unlikely to change over the final handful of games.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues cold streak•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up five in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in net Friday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Enters in relief Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles again in loss to Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...