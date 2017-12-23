Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Confirmed starter Saturday

Halak will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Jets.

This will be the 21st appearance of the season for Halak, who's overtaken Thomas Greiss as the No. 1 puck plugger for the Isles. The former owns a 9-8-2 record, 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage and is still seeking that elusive shutout, but he's supported by the league's second-best offense. Halak's next challenge will be against a Winnipeg team that is fourth in scoring, so we advise that you carefully review all of the projected starting goalies on this 15-game monster slate.

