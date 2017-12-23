Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Confirmed starter Saturday
Halak will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Jets.
This will be the 21st appearance of the season for Halak, who's overtaken Thomas Greiss as the No. 1 puck plugger for the Isles. The former owns a 9-8-2 record, 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage and is still seeking that elusive shutout, but he's supported by the league's second-best offense. Halak's next challenge will be against a Winnipeg team that is fourth in scoring, so we advise that you carefully review all of the projected starting goalies on this 15-game monster slate.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Allows five in loss to Ducks•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Chased in second period•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in win over Caps•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...