Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues cold streak

Halak allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

All in all, Halak wasn't having a bad season through his first 41 appearances, but over the last month, his play has completely tanked. He owns a .870 save percentage and hasn't won a game since Feb. 15. Things have been so bad, his save percentage over the last month actually went up despite allowing four goals Sunday. Owners can't completely fault Halak, as the Islanders have yielded more goals than anybody all season, but down the home stretch, owners should think twice about trusting Halak.