Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues losing streak
Halak allowed two goals on 24 shots during a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The veteran goaltender stopped 20 of 21 at even strength, but a power-play goal against and a sleepy offense cost him a chance at the victory. It's not all Halak's fault, but he's practically unusable at this point, as in his last 11 games, he is 0-8-2 with a .876 save percentage. He posted a highly impressive 50-save shutout versus the Rangers on Feb. 15, but since then, Halak has some of the worst goaltender numbers in the NHL.
