Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues losing streak

Halak allowed two goals on 24 shots during a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The veteran goaltender stopped 20 of 21 at even strength, but a power-play goal against and a sleepy offense cost him a chance at the victory. It's not all Halak's fault, but he's practically unusable at this point, as in his last 11 games, he is 0-8-2 with a .876 save percentage. He posted a highly impressive 50-save shutout versus the Rangers on Feb. 15, but since then, Halak has some of the worst goaltender numbers in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories