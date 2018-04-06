Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues success against Rangers

Halak made 34 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Halak's looked like a completely different player against his intrastate rivals this season, as this effort comes on the heels of a 50-save shutout the last time these two teams faced off back on Feb. 15. The veteran netminder picked up just one win over 12 appearances in between, but owners who took a chance on his favorable history against this opponent were handsomely rewarded.