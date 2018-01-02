Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Defending goal against Boston

Halak will start in net for Tuesday night's home contest against the Bruins.

Halak's defense has allowed him to see a whopping 189 shots on goal over the last five games and it's resulted in some poor showings from the Czech goalie, as he has allowed four goals or more in three of the games over that span. Boston comes into the matchup having won six of its last seven while scoring five goals or greater in three of the contests, so it could be another rough outing for Halak and his defense.