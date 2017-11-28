Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Draws second straight start
Halak will tend the goal for Tuesday night's matchup with the Canucks.
After putting forth a 31-save performance in Ottawa on Saturday, Halak will get another opportunity to take over the Islanders starting job with his second consecutive start. The Czech national has attained wins in all three home games he has started this year and will have a great chance to get another against a Canucks team that ranks 24th in the league with 2.75 goals per game.
