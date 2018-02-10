Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Earns relief win
Halak stopped six of seven shots after entering in the third period of Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.
This was a wild game, and Halak was fortunate to pick up the victory considering the Islanders were trailing 5-2 when he entered the game. With that in mind, fantasy owners probably should continue to proceed with caution when it comes to relying on Halak. He owns a discouraging .908 save percentage and 3.23 GAA, and the Isles are showing no signs of shoring up their team defense in front of him.
