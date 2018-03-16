Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Enters in relief Thursday
Halak allowed one goal on nine shots in relief of Christopher Gibson during Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.
Halak didn't see much action after entering around the game's halfway point. However, Gibson had already allowed five goals by the time Halak was called upon and New York's odd decision to pull the goaltender for an extra attacker while trailing 6-3 predictably led to another goal against. Expect the Slovakian veteran to get the start in Friday's rematch with Washington.
