Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Facing pucks from Panthers

Halak will receive the starting nod for Tuesday evening's contest against the Panthers.

In his last three games before the All-Star break, all of which were on the road, Halak put up a .937 save percentage while allowing just seven goals total on his way to two wins and an overtime loss. Fantasy owners will be hoping that the brief recess did not kill the Czech goalie's momentum, but either way, he draws a good matchup Tuesday against a Florida team that is averaging 2.67 goals per game in January.