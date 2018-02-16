Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets 50-save shutout
Halak stopped all 50 shots he faced to beat the Rangers, 3-0, for his first shutout of the season Thursday.
Halak was both lucky and good here to improve to 10-3-0 in this New York rivalry. The Rangers got the puck over the goal line in the third period, but the goal called on the ice was disallowed due to a distinct kicking motion. Halak's club continues to leak scoring chances at an alarming rate, so his fantasy value remains minimal despite this performance.
