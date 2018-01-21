Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets back in win column Saturday

Halak stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's win over Chicago.

Halak is back in the win column after two disappointing losses in which he was burned for eight goals. The veteran has been inconsistent all season long, but he was solid Saturday to backstop his team to a convincing 7-3 victory. You don't know what you'll get on a given night with Halak, making it hard to trust him in most formats. His .906 save percentage leaves lots to be desired, so note the specific matchup before getting him in your lineup on a game night.