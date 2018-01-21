Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets back in win column Saturday
Halak stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's win over Chicago.
Halak is back in the win column after two disappointing losses in which he was burned for eight goals. The veteran has been inconsistent all season long, but he was solid Saturday to backstop his team to a convincing 7-3 victory. You don't know what you'll get on a given night with Halak, making it hard to trust him in most formats. His .906 save percentage leaves lots to be desired, so note the specific matchup before getting him in your lineup on a game night.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Opposing Blackhawks in Chi-Town•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Loses 5-2 to Bruins•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Preparing to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 38 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease for matinee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...