Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets back in win column Sunday
Halak made 42 saves on 46 shots in Sunday's shootout win over the Devils.
While it's good to see Halak back in the win column, the 32-year-old has been struggling of late, allowing four or more goals in five straight appearances. With the victory, Halak advances to 12-12-2 on the season with a .904 save percentage. He can be of value in some leagues, but it's probably best to shy away from the Isles' starting netminder until his play improves.
