Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets better of Knights

Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 6-3 win over Vegas on Monday.

After a shaky start to the game, the veteran was the benefactor of a three-goal outburst by the Islanders in less than eight minutes in the third period. Halak is now a tidy 5-2-0 this year, though his GAA (2.41) and save percentage (.917) are far from elite.