Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod Monday
Halak will be the road starter against the Canucks on Monday.
With Thomas Greiss injured this was pretty much a given. The Islanders have the worst GAA in the NHL, and Halak has been a big part of that. The 32-year-old netminder has a 3.22 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Though the Canucks have only scored 2.71 goals per game, that number rises to 2.81 at home.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Shaky against Habs in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Friday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 23 saves in Wednesday's loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...