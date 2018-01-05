Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod for Friday's tilt

Halak will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Penguins.

Halak has been awful lately, suffering three consecutive defeats while registering an abysmal 4.94 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a surprisingly favorable home matchup with a Penguins club that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 24th in the NHL.