Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt

Halak will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Sabres, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Halak was sharp in his last start, turning aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced en route to an impressive 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday. The Slovakian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign Wednesday in a favorable home matchup with a Sabres team that's 4-10-5 on the road this season.