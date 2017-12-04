Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Monday
Halak will tend the twine for Monday's clash with the Panthers.
Halak will make his fourth straight appearance between the pipes for the Islanders, as he has posted a 2-1-0 record and 1.64 GAA in his previous three outings. Coach Doug Weight seems content to ride the hot hand, rather than committing long term to one netminder or the other, which means the 32-year-old's hold on the starting job over Thomas Greiss is tenuous at best.
