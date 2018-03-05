Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets the nod Monday

Halak will be the road starter against the Canucks on Monday.

With Thomas Greiss injured this was pretty much a given. The Islanders have the worst GAA in the NHL, and Halak has been a big part of that. The 32-year-old netminder has a 3.22 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Though the Canucks have only scored 2.71 goals per game, that number rises to 2.81 at home.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories