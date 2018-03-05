Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets the nod Monday

Halak will be the road starter against the Canucks on Monday.

With Thomas Greiss injured this was pretty much a given. The Islanders have the worst GAA in the NHL, and Halak has been a big part of that. The 32-year-old netminder has a 3.22 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Though the Canucks have only scored 2.71 goals per game, that number rises to 2.81 at home.