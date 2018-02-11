Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets the nod Sunday

Halak will be the home starter Sunday against the Flames.

The Islanders have the worst team GAA in the NHL, and Halak has been a big part of that. The 32-year-old has a 3.23 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 38 games. It's hard to try and justify using a goalie with these numbers in any matchup, especially against a Flames team that has put 32.7 shots on net per contest.