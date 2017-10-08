Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets win with 26 saves

Halak made 26 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Halak is out to prove he should be top dog, so expect some powerful starts to try and force the agenda. For now, his value is reduced because he's in a bit of a timeshare, at least in the short term.

