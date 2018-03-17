Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up five in loss
Halak made 25 saves on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Friday.
The Islanders have the highest GAA in the league, and Halak has certainly played his part in that. The veteran netminder now has a 3.26 GAA and a .906 save percentage. This is arguably the 32-year-old's worst season since he was a rookie, and he probably can't wait for the year to be over at this point.
