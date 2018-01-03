Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up four Tuesday
Halak gave up four goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Boston.
Halak's form to open the 2018 calendar year was reminiscent of his forgettable 2017, as he now sports a 3.19 GAA and .904 save percentage. New York's high-powered offense has helped the Slovakian netminder maintain a respectable 11-11-2 record, but that facet of the game was nowhere to be found in this one, as the Bruins held a 38-26 advantage in shots, including one into an empty net with Halak off for an extra attacker late.
